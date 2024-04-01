Freddie Prinze Jr. Describes How Job In WWE Creative Came About

Celebrities have historically been a big part of professional wrestling, with actors and musicians making appearances during live shows. It is much rarer for Hollywood actors to become a part of the creative team, as WWE fan Freddie Prinze Jr. did in 2008.

Speaking with David and Kaz recently on "The Masked Man Show," Prinze Jr. spoke about how he landed the position with WWE.

"It was not the plan going in. The plan was, I met this lady at a WWE event, Ric Flair's last match, well his last match at that point ... He's like Barbara Streisand and her final tour every 10 years. But I met this lady, and we were talking wrestling and she said, 'You need to meet my boss.' I said, 'Who's your boss?' She said, 'Stephanie [McMahon].'"

After meeting with Stephanie McMahon, she suggested that Freddie meet with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"I go and I meet Vince, and I had a great conversation with him and I kind of got offered the job in the room and just said 'yes' before I even spoke to Sarah [Michelle Geller] 'cause it just felt perfect and it felt right," Prinze said.

The actor and director recounted that the entire creative team, except for one person, Chris DeJoseph, did not want him there. Prinze Jr. spoke about a moment when the friction between him and the other writers was exacerbated by Vince McMahon. "He's (Vince) going over the 'Raw' script and he's like, 'Freddie's here to fix what you f'ed up.'"

The former WWE writer had two stints as a writer in WWE, with his second ending in 2012.

