AEW Dynamite 4/24/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

O April 21, Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the first-ever Dynasty PPV. He's the company's first Black world champ, a point he and AEW hammered during the Dynasty broadcast and the weeks leading up to it, and his win was celebrated by the industry — partly for what it represented for Black wrestlers and fans, partly for what it meant in terms of AEW's youth movement, a fast-rising star grabbing the brass ring and taking his place at the top of the card.

Three days later, on "Dynamite," Swerve was not the main event; that spot, understandably, went to the segment where Perry and The Elite beat up Tony Khan. Swerve wasn't the opening segment, either; that spot, less understandably, went to the storyline involving the Best Friends break-up. Swerve only came out after that was done, and he didn't come out to give a speech, or do a championship celebration. He didn't speak at all, in fact — not once during the episode. Nor did he wrestle a top-level star — he went up against Kyle Fletcher, the least prominent member of the Don Callis Family and the current Ring of Honor Television Champion. Fletcher hasn't won a singles match on AEW programming since October, but he gets a world title eliminator match, because this is the show with the rankings and everything.

Which, you know what, fine. At least Swerve gets to follow up his big win by squashing someone who isn't on his level. Only that's not what happened. The match went 15 MINUTES. Between Fletcher's offense and a worked leg injury, Swerve wrestled from underneath for much of the contest, narrowly escaping after a match that made Fletcher look like the stronger fighter. Beyond the misalignment of stars, the match was also just ... bad. It had seemingly no coherent structure beyond Swerve playing the role of scrappy underdog (which is a role he does not need to be playing) and felt more like a match rehearsal than the finished product, particularly when you factor in at least two extremely visible botched spots, including one that saw Fletcher go under the ring for a weapon, only to seemingly abandon the idea for no reason and get back in the ring. Swerve also spent a large portion of the match selling a leg injury, but then miraculously recovered long enough to hit two leg-related moves — the Swerve Stomp (which Fletcher kicked out of) and the House Call (which he did not). He didn't even sell the leg after the pinfall.

From the booking to the execution, this was amateur hour stuff that made the new world champion look both profoundly beatable and no more important than any random member of the locker room. I simply cannot fathom booking Strickland like this after he's just won your top championship. And for a title reign AEW themselves are touting as historic, it was a pretty terrible look to go with a pretty terrible match.

Written by Miles Schneiderman