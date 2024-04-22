AEW Dynasty 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Even though it was the shortest match of the night and the match itself wasn't entirely anything to write home about, Willow Nightingale capturing the TBS Championship from Julia Hart was the best move AEW could have done with that title. There have been rumors spinning around the internet for weeks that Hart is dealing with an injury, and they're believable enough that some betting websites even took the match and its betting odds down before the show. I can certainly believe it when we think back to the mixed tag team match — or what was supposed to be a mixed tag match — from "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, when Adam Copeland and Nightingale were set to take on Hart and Brody King. As someone who was quite looking forward to that match, I found it quite odd that Nightingale was taken out backstage and didn't appear ringside to compete in the match, so Hart didn't have to do too much herself. I certainly hope Hart is okay and heals quickly, but regardless, it was absolutely time for her to lose the championship.

Advertisement

It's been said that AEW President Tony Khan doesn't do too great of a job when it comes to booking women's storylines — "Timeless" Toni Storm not withstanding. So with the Nightingale versus Mercedes Mone match at Double or Nothing already being made official, I'm excited for the story moving in to the next month. Even if fans aren't aware of the history behind Nightingale and Mone, with the latter being injured in the pairs' match in the final of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship tournament, a belt basically created for Mone, the feud still works. Double or Nothing will be Mone's first match in the company and she's coming after a title, so a more casual fan doesn't have to be aware of their history, though I'm sure AEW will explain it clearly in the next few weeks, especially with the company's working relationship with New Japan. Maybe I'm giving them too much credit there, but as someone who does know the history, I'm pumped.

Advertisement

The only thing that irks me about this is the fact Nightingale seems destined to lose the championship quickly. There's no way AEW is going to debut Mone without her winning her first match, and thus winning that TBS Championship. I love Mone, and I know she'll elevate that title, but I also really love Nightingale, and I'm excited for her. She and Khan suggested at the post-show press conference that she will defend the title prior to Double or Nothing, so hopefully they get the most out of Willow's short reign before presumably moving her up to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship, instead.

Written by Daisy Ruth