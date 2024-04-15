Backstage News On AEW Star Julia Hart's Condition Following Reported Injury Scare

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has a busy week ahead of her in the lead-up to AEW Dynasty. On the upcoming April 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite," she will team up with her House of Black stablemate Brody King for a mixed tag team match against TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale. Hart will then face Nightingale at Dynasty, where her TBS Championship will be on the line. However, there are some concerns about whether Hart can make it to both "Dynamite" and Dynasty.

During her TBS Championship match against Leyla Hirsch on the April 12 edition of "AEW Rampage," Hart seemingly injured her shoulder toward the end of the match, leading some people to believe that her upcoming matches might be in jeopardy. Hart is still advertised for her forthcoming matches. According to Fightful Select, this is not an error on AEW's part as the company still expects Hart to be medically cleared for her upcoming bouts. Given that her first match is a tag team contest, there is every chance that the company will heavily focus the action on Copeland and King to keep Hart out of harm's way as much as possible, giving her enough time to rest up for her bout with Nightingale on April 21.

If Hart comes out of this week unscathed and remains as champion, she will end up on a collision course with Mercedes Mone, who recently revealed that she is looking to face the winner of this Sunday's TBS Championship match at AEW's next pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, which will take place on May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.