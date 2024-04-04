Mercedes Mone Announces Challenge For TBS Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

The new "CEO" of AEW has officially set her sights on her first target: the TBS Championship. Interrupting Stokely Hathaway's follow-up to a promo by Willow Nightingale on "AEW Dynamite," Mercedes Mone took to the stage to tell Nightingale that while she is looking forward to her challenge toward Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty, come Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas next month, Mone's got next — "because in Vegas, money changes everything."

Other than that, Mone didn't say much. But what she did say was enough to visibly steal the light from Nightingale's eyes after a promo that had the Worcester, Massachusetts crowd roaring in approval several times over. Mone's presence alone outshined Nightingale's recollection of the city as a home away from home where she figured out just who she was. The timing of Mone's appearance showed deliberate intent as well, as her "CEO" theme song hit just as Hathaway was singing Nightingale's praises for her performances week after week.

Hart has held the TBS title since winning it in a three-way match at AEW Full Gear in November; she and Mone have never wrestled each other before. While Mone hasn't had the opportunity to make her impact in the ring in AEW just yet, she now has a roadmap toward her first big prize.

