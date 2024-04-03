AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (4/3/2024) Best Friends Vs. Young Bucks, Ospreay Vs. Hobbs, More
Another Wednesday means another edition of "AEW Dynamite," and as Dynasty nears, the stars of All Elite Wrestling are in Worcester, MA for a night of action. Tonight's "Dynamite" promises plenty of in-ring action, as well as a confrontation between the AEW World Champion and his challenger.
AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be on hand to sign the contract for his title fight against Swerve Strickland on April 21. The Young Bucks will be in action against The Best Friends, with the winner heading to AEW Dynasty and the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. A "Battle of Wills" will also take place as "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs will take on Will Ospreay. Bang Bang Scissor Gang explodes as Daddy Ass will take on "Switchblade" Jay White in a special singles match. Lance Archer will face Bryan Danielson and Thunder Rosa will take on Mariah May. Also fans will hear from AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Chris Jericho, as Jericho is set to call out FTW Champion Hook.
AEW Dynamite is set to air at 8pm ET on TBS.
Cope Opens
Adam Copeland makes his entrance to kick things off. Copeland deals with bad feedback on his mic. He asks people if they're having fun. He came out here to have some fun. More feedback. Copeland says screw the "negative BS" and that he wants to talk about the positives. Copeland says anyone that talks about wrestling is a fan. Copeland says he's a fan. Copeland says he wants to celebrate all of it. He says wrestling was "torn" away from him during his injury.
Copeland says he wants to end his career in AEW. He says the locker room is as good as anything. He says he can face Will Ospreay. He can face Kenny Omega (wishes him well). Hangman, Joe, Swerve, Moxley, Darby, Young Bucks, he finally lands on Malakai Black. Copeland very angrily says he's having fun there over and over again. He names drops Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan. Copeland passionately says AEW needs to be celebrated.
Copeland calms down and thanks the audience for giving him time to vent. Copeland then introduces Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay makes his entrance, ready for his match.
Battle of Wills
Will Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay
Hobbs tosses Ospreay around the ring to start. Ospreay comes back with a series of trips. Hobbs over-powers Ospreay. Ospreay sends Hobbs to the outside. Ospreay hits a big plancha. Hobbs tosses Ospreay into the apron but Ospreay catches himself. Hobbs counters and hits a stalling suplex onto the steel steps. Hobbs slams Ospreay into the apron over and over again. Hobbs hits a Fallaway Slam, sending Ospreay over the announce table. We head to commercial.
Back from the break and both men are exchanging blows in the ring. Ospreay gets a second wind and takes out Hobbs with a Springboard Corkscrew Enzuigiri. Ospreay scores a nearfall. Hobbs starts to fight back but Ospreay is defiant. Ospreay smacks the taste out of Hobbs's mouth and Hobbs says "Do it again!"
Hobb hits a big Belly To Belly Suplex. Ospreay counters another suplex attempt with Stundog Millionaire. Hobbs hits a lariat and a big slam for a nearfall. Hobbs climbs to the top rope and attempts a Frog Splash but Ospreay moves out of the way. Hobbs blocks an Oscutter but only for a moment, as Ospreay bounces off the opposite rope and hits an Oscutter for a nearfall. Hobbs counters Hidden Blade but his attempt at a Fallaway Slam is countered with a Small Package for a nearfall. Hobbs hits a massive lariat, both men are down. Hobbs corners Ospreay and hits a huge lariat. Hobbs takes Ospreay to the top rope. Avalanche Powerslam from Hobbs but Hobbs only gets a nearfall.
Ospreay hits a big swinging DDT and climbs the top rope. Ospreay hits a Sky Twister, landing on Hobbs's head. Ospreay hits Hidden Blade for the pinfall.
WINNER: Will Ospreay
Hobbs gets in Ospreay's face after the match but Don Callis breaks the two men up. Callis whispers something to Hobbs and Hobbs retreats.
Bryan Danielson makes his entrance as Ospreay is exiting, and condescendingly applauds Ospreay's victory.
American Psycho vs. American Dragon
Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson
Archer storms Danielson before the bell. Archer corners Danielson and batters his chest. Archer maintains dominance but Danielson finds a way to trip up the bigger wrestler and assault his legs. Danielson wraps Archer's legs in the ropes and hits a big kick. Archer fights back and sends Danielson to the outside. Danielson recovers, gets back in the ring and goes for a Suicide Dive. Archer catches Danielson and chokeslams him on the apron. Archer slams a ringside attendant on Danielson as the show heads to the ad break.
