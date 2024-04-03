AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (4/3/2024) Best Friends Vs. Young Bucks, Ospreay Vs. Hobbs, More

Another Wednesday means another edition of "AEW Dynamite," and as Dynasty nears, the stars of All Elite Wrestling are in Worcester, MA for a night of action. Tonight's "Dynamite" promises plenty of in-ring action, as well as a confrontation between the AEW World Champion and his challenger.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be on hand to sign the contract for his title fight against Swerve Strickland on April 21. The Young Bucks will be in action against The Best Friends, with the winner heading to AEW Dynasty and the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. A "Battle of Wills" will also take place as "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs will take on Will Ospreay. Bang Bang Scissor Gang explodes as Daddy Ass will take on "Switchblade" Jay White in a special singles match. Lance Archer will face Bryan Danielson and Thunder Rosa will take on Mariah May. Also fans will hear from AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Chris Jericho, as Jericho is set to call out FTW Champion Hook.

AEW Dynamite is set to air at 8pm ET on TBS.

