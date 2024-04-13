AEW Rampage Live Coverage 4/12 - Angelo Parker Vs. Zak Knight, TBS Championship Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on April 12, 2024, coming to you from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia!

Over the course of the past few weeks, the tensions between "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker and Zak Knight have boiled over, stemming from Knight's sister Saraya's interference in the romance between Parker and Ruby Soho. This has led to a handful of encounters and backstage brawls between the two men, but tonight, they look to settle things once and for all as they go one-on-one in the ring.

Advertisement

Following her successful defense of the TBS Championship against Trish Adora on the March 16 episode of "AEW Collision", Julia Hart will be putting the TBS Championship on the line once again as she defends against Leyla Hirsch. Not only did Hirsch throw out the challenge to Hart on last Friday's episode of "Rampage", but this will be her first time competing on programming in an AEW ring since the April 4, 2022 broadcast of "AEW Dark: Elevation".

Orange Cassidy and Alex Reynolds have squared off with one another in numerous singles and tag team matches over the years both inside an AEW ring and outside one in other promotions, and have even joined forces with one another on a couple of occasions. Tonight, they will be colliding once again as they go head-to-head.

Advertisement

Additionally, one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White will be taking on Matt Sydal following the latter and his Bang Bang Gang teammates Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn successful title defense against Lance Archer, Alex Zayne, and Minoru Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor last Friday.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho greet audiences at home as Orange Cassidy makes his way down to the ring. Alex Reynolds and John Silver are already waiting inside the ring.