AEW Rampage Live Coverage 4/12 - Angelo Parker Vs. Zak Knight, TBS Championship Match & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on April 12, 2024, coming to you from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia!
Over the course of the past few weeks, the tensions between "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker and Zak Knight have boiled over, stemming from Knight's sister Saraya's interference in the romance between Parker and Ruby Soho. This has led to a handful of encounters and backstage brawls between the two men, but tonight, they look to settle things once and for all as they go one-on-one in the ring.
Following her successful defense of the TBS Championship against Trish Adora on the March 16 episode of "AEW Collision", Julia Hart will be putting the TBS Championship on the line once again as she defends against Leyla Hirsch. Not only did Hirsch throw out the challenge to Hart on last Friday's episode of "Rampage", but this will be her first time competing on programming in an AEW ring since the April 4, 2022 broadcast of "AEW Dark: Elevation".
Orange Cassidy and Alex Reynolds have squared off with one another in numerous singles and tag team matches over the years both inside an AEW ring and outside one in other promotions, and have even joined forces with one another on a couple of occasions. Tonight, they will be colliding once again as they go head-to-head.
Additionally, one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White will be taking on Matt Sydal following the latter and his Bang Bang Gang teammates Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn successful title defense against Lance Archer, Alex Zayne, and Minoru Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor last Friday.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho greet audiences at home as Orange Cassidy makes his way down to the ring. Alex Reynolds and John Silver are already waiting inside the ring.
Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds (w/ John Silver)
The bell rings and Reynolds and Silver hug each other. Cassidy takes advantage with a Tornado DDT and delivers a tope suicida to him and Silver on the outside, then sends Silver crashing into the barricade. Reynolds gets Cassidy back in the ring, then connects with a back elbow on Cassidy. Reynolds dumps Cassidy out of the ring before he gets him back inside and delivers a second back elbow. Reynolds then delivers a reverse hanging DDT.
Back from the break, Reynolds delivers a boot to the side of Cassidy's head. Cassidy responds with a forearm to Reynolds and dropkicks him into the corner, but Cassidy sends Reynolds crashing face first into the top turnbuckle. Reynolds responds with a piledriver to Cassidy before Cassidy and Reynolds teeter on the top rope. Cassidy delivers a headbutt to Reynolds to send him crashing into the mat, but Silver trips him. Reynolds delivers a boot to Cassidy's head and connects with a Stunner.
On the outside, Silver looks to plant Cassidy. Cassidy reverses into a Stun Dog Millionaire, then connects with an Orange Punch on Reynolds. He lands a second Orange Punch on Reynolds and follows it up with another one in the ring for the win.
Winner: Orange Cassidy
After the match, Renee Paquette joins Orange Cassidy in the ring to ask him about Trent Beretta betraying him last week. Beretta makes his way down to the ring and looks to get in, but Taylor slides into the ring to join Cassidy. Beretta hops down when he sees Taylor, and Taylor follows suit on the opposite side.
Back from the break, Julia Hart makes his way down to the ring. Leyla Hirsch follows.
Julia Hart (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch for the TBS Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Hart trips Hirsch, but Hirsch sends her crashing out of the ring. Hirsch looks to fly, but Hart connects with a forearm and a neckbreaker through the middle rope. Hart sends Hirsch crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first, but Hirsch sends her crashing into the mat face first. Hirsch flies to the outside and levels Hart, then gets her back in the ring. Hart then rolls up Hirsch for the win.
Winner (and still): Julia Hart
"Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker then makes his way down to the ring Zak Knight and The Outcasts follow.
