Will Ospreay Defeats Bryan Danielson In AEW Dynasty Dream Match As St. Louis Explodes

In an AEW dream match that captivated the crowd from start to finish, the "Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay defeated the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty. Danielson was coming off the Bunkhouse Brawl match Saturday night on "AEW Collision," where he teamed with Blackpool Combat Club teammate Claudio Castagnoli to take on the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. The brutality of the night before didn't seem to affect Danielson to kick off this match, as he kept Ospreay grounded to start, showing off his technical wrestling skills, but he couldn't keep Ospreay down for long. The crowd began to chant "Holy s***" before the pair even locked up, and various chants continued throughout the bout, including "this is wrestling," "fight forever," and "we're not worthy."

The men went back and forth throughout the match, which really picked up in the second half after Ospreay hit the Oscutter and then a back elbow to Danielson off the apron, narrowly avoiding the referee, who had gotten out of the ring to check on Danielson. "The American Dragon" then avoided powerbombs and cutters from Ospreay inside the ring after he barely made it back inside before the end of the 10-count. Danielson got his opponent into his signature LeBell Lock numerous times, but Ospreay was always able to make it to the ropes.

Ospreay and Danielson battled hard, and ended up in opposite corners to end the match. Ospreay removed his elbow pad, then dodged a Busaiku Knee from Danielson as the two looked to collide in the middle of the ring. Ospreay sent Danielson crashing down, then hit the Hidden Blade for the victory. After the match, officials surrounded Danielson, who appeared to be injured. Both Ospreay and Don Callis attempted to check on him as Ospreay's music continued to play and the broadcast moved on to a video package recapping the Young Bucks and FTR feud before their ladder match.

