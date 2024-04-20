AEW Collision And Rampage Live Coverage 4/20/24: Bunkhouse Brawl

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" and "Rampage"! We have three hours of television on the eve of the inaugural "AEW Dynasty" pay-per-view. "Rampage" will be live from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson) will face The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a Bunkhouse Brawl match.

Speaking of The Don Callis Family, Powerhouse Hobbs will also be in action.

In Trios action, The Elite (Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) will face FTR and PAC. The Bucks and FTR will have a ladder match tomorrow to crown the vacant tag team championships. Okada will put the Continental Championship on the line against PAC at "Dynasty".

More Trios action from the team of Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston versus the team of Top Flight and Action Andretti.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) will face The Gunns (Colten and Austin Gunn) in tag team action ahead of the Winner Takes All match at "Dynasty". The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will put the AEW Trios titles up against the Bang Bang Gang's ROH Six-Man titles.

Skye Blue will face "Legit" Leyla Hirsch.

On "Rampage", there will be the first ever High Flying 420 Elimination 4-Way match. Rob Van Dam makes his return to AEW and will face "Big Shotty" Lee Johnson, Komander, and Isiah Kassidy.

Kyle O'Reilly, Rocky Romero, and Daddy Magic will take on the Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett). Strong will defend the AEW International Championship against O'Reilly on Sunday.

Yuka Sakazaki will face Emi Sakura. We'll also hear from "Cool Hang" Angelo Parker in a segment that's already being talked about on social media.