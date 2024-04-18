AEW Stars Ruby Soho And Angelo Parker Announce Pregnancy

For most of 2024, AEW's Ruby Soho has been embroiled in a feud with Outcast stablemate Saraya, while growing closer with Angelo Parker. As the storyline progressed, however, Soho's in-ring output decreased, with her last match occurring back in February, and she had recently disappeared from television altogether as Parker continued to feud with Saraya and her brother, Zak Knight.

As it turns out, Soho had a pretty good reason for not being around. Following "AEW Dynamite" last night, in a segment taped for Saturday's "AEW Rampage," Soho appeared for the first time in weeks to reveal to Parker she had been absent because she discovered she was pregnant. Fightful Select would later confirm this wasn't just a storyline, and that Soho and Parker, who are a real-life couple, are expecting their first child, with the couple deciding to incorporate Soho's pregnancy into their TV romance.

Soho's announcement last night was the only segment taped for "Rampage," as the show is scheduled to air outside of its 10:00 Friday timeslot this weekend, instead airing live immediately following "Collision" on Saturday. While no firm reason has been given for why the segment was taped last night instead of airing live, Soho is a native of Lafayette, Indiana, only an hour away from last night's "Dynamite" location in Indianapolis, thus allowing the AEW star to announce her pregnancy in her home state.

Though the segment will air this Saturday, footage of Soho's announcement and Parker's emotional reaction can be found on social media. No further details were given on when Soho is expecting, let alone when she'd return to the ring. Wrestling Inc. would like to offer its congratulations to both Soho and Parker.