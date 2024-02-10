AEW Rampage Live Coverage 2/9 - Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander Vs. The Outcasts, Trios Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on February 9, 2024, coming to you from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona!

Following her win over Queen Aminata in singles competition on last week's edition of "Rampage", Willow Nightingale looks to emerge victorious once again as she joins forces with her best friend Kris Statlander to go head-to-head with The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and Saraya. As of late, issues have arisen between the two teams, with Stokely Hathaway driving a bit of a wedge between Nightingale and Statlander as he continues to try and recruit the latter as a client while Angelo Parker has become a point of contention within The Outcasts.

Coming off his successful title defense against Komander on "AEW Collision" on January 27, International Champion Orange Cassidy will be teaming up with Best Friends' Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero to take on Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom.

Mistico will be competing in his first singles match in AEW since the October 20, 2023 episode of "Rampage" tonight as he faces Matt Sydal. The pair came face-to-face in an eight man tag team match last Friday, in which Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Volador Jr., and Hechicero defeated Sydal, Christopher Daniels, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker.

Additionally, The Young Bucks will be making their return to in-ring action for the first time since November of last year at AEW Full Gear, during which they came up short against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.