Winner Take All Trios Match Set For AEW Dynasty

Another match was set for AEW's newest pay-per-view, Dynasty, which will emanate from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday. On Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Bang Bang Gang, comprised of Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, who are the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions, issued a challenge to The Scissor Gang's Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens. In a backstage segment, Billy Gunn said it looked like their three opponents finally "grew a set" to challenge them to get a shot at the championships they hold – the AEW World Trio's Championship. It was later announced the match would be a winner-take-all match for both sets of trios championships.

Once known as the "Bang Bang Scissor Gang," the faction broke up on the March 13 episode of "Dynamite" after White defeated Darby Allin and attempted to further injure him after the match. The Acclaimed, alongside Billy Gunn, ran to the ring to help Allin. White backed off and let them help the former tag team champion, but later hit Billy Gunn in the head with a chair. When Caster and Bowens tried to save their partner, they were beaten down by Colten and Austin, thus ending the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, which joined forces to create a "super group" in the company on a January episode of "AEW Collision."