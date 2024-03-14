Jay White & Bullet Club Gold Turn On Acclaimed, Write Off Darby Allin On AEW Dynamite

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang is no more after Jay White and Bullet Club Gold beat down The Acclaimed at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business." The attack came after White defeated Darby Allin before the former tag team champion leaves to climb Mount Everest. White went to shake Allin's hand, but turned the extended hand into a gun, leading the Gunns to attack Allin as White grabbed a chair and Sting's bat from ringside. The Gunns wrapped the chair around Allin's ankle, but before White could hit it with the bat, The Acclaimed's music hit and Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn ran to the ring.

Gunn got in White's face, leading White to temporarily appear contrite, but after Gunn turned his back, White attacked him with the chair. Bowens and Caster got back in the ring and were beaten down by the Gunns. White hit the Blade Runner on Gunn, and Colten and Austin Gunn brought Allin back into the ring, where they once again placed the chair around his ankle — White hit it with the bat, seemingly writing Allin off AEW television before he leaves for the climb on March 27.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang was formed during an episode of "AEW Collision" in January. The Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag-Team champions joined forces with the AEW Trios Champions to form the super-group during the show in New Orleans after White and the Acclaimed all had been assaulted by the Undisputed Kingdom before the reveal of Adam Cole as "The Devil."