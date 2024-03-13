AEW Dynamite: Big Business Live Coverage 3/13: Samoa Joe Defends Against Wardlow, Kazuchika Okada In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" for March 13, 2024!

Tonight's show has been heavily promoted by Tony Khan, and while not confirmed it is expected to feature the highly-anticipated debut of Mercedes Mone in AEW.

Something that is announced is the fact that there will be an AEW World Championship match as Samoa Joe defends his title for the third time since winning the gold. He will go one-on-one against a former foe in Wardlow, who became the number one contender at AEW Revolution.

Kazuchika Okada will also be in action tonight as he teams with The Young Bucks to compete against the team of Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston, and PAC as the newly formed Elite looks to make their impact.

HOOK and Chris Jericho showed each other respect last week and have since had each other's backs, and now they will get to team with each other to compete against The Gates Of Agony.

Riho will be back in action on this show after securing a victory over Kris Statlander last week. While she didn't cheat like Stokely Hathaway wanted, he has now secured a match for his other client Willow Nightingale as she and Riho are attempting to push themselves to be the number one contender for the TBS Championship.

Finally, Darby Allin is set for singles action on the show in what will be his final match before heading to climb Mount Everest. He will be competing against Jay White.

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac