Bullet Club Gold Joins With The Acclaimed And Billy Gunn On AEW Collision

Earlier tonight in St. Louis, Missouri, on "AEW Collision," The Bullet Club Gold appeared to officially join forces with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Of course, it wasn't all that long ago that the two factions were at odds. However, as the saying goes, time apparently heals all wounds.

The Bullet Club Gold who are the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Champions made their way to the ring for an appearance on "AEW Collision" and even brought out a cardboard cutout of Juice Robinson before being confronted by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Max Caster told them to think about what would happen if they'd become a supergroup. The AEW World Trios Champion told The Bullet Club Gold that joining forces would make them unstoppable. The St. Louis audience responded saying, "Bang Bang Scissor Gang!"

Colten and Austin Gunn appeared ready to shake hands with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn when Jay White suddenly stopped them. The Bullet Club Gold briefly talked things over before turning around and seemingly officially joining forces with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. With the six men coming together as one faction, The Bang Bang Scissor Gang was officially formed.

The new faction finally reunites Billy Gunn with his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn. The three, once known as The Gunn Club, have been at odds since the summer of 2022. Interestingly enough, their last match together was an eight-man tag team bout at Forbidden Door 2022, which saw them team with The Acclaimed's Max Caster.