AEW Collision Live Coverage 1/20: Thunder Rosa's Singles Match, Jon Moxley, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on January 20, 2024, live from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri!

Over the last few months, House of Black tried to recruit FTR to join them, which has resulted in a personal feud. Daniel Garcia has joined the former tag team champions to even the score against the House of Black. Tonight, Daniel Garcia will go one-on-one with Buddy Matthews. Will Julia Hart get involved to ensure that the House always wins?

Thunder Rosa made her triumphant return to the ring last month. She has been in a tag match and an eight-woman match. Tonight, she will have her first singles match since 2022. Her opponent is the red hot Queen Aminata. She has been on a tear since her own return from injury, splitting her time between AEW and ROH. She competed on ROH TV and "Rampage" this week.

Speaking of ROH, Shane Taylor will be wrestling on "Collision". Taylor has held both the ROH Television Championship and one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships. He will be facing Jon Moxley for the first time ever tonight.

Adam Copeland will continue his open challenge on his quest to become TNT Champion once again. In the last two weeks, he's faced Griff Garrison and Lee Moriarty. Who thinks they're up to the challenge tonight?

AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston teams up with his long-time friend and tag team partner, Oritz to face rivals Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

St. Louis's own Matt Sydal will take on the Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong. On "Dynamite", Strong challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship for March 3 at "Revolution".