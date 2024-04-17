AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 4/17 - Huge Mixed Tag Team Match, Will Ospreay Takes On Claudio Castagnoli

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on April 17, 2024, coming to you live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana!

A huge mixed tag team match is set for tonight, as Willow Nightingale joins forces with TNT Champion Adam Copeland to square off with TBS Champion Julia Hart and Brody King. King blindsided Copeland with an attack last Wednesday on "Dynamite" following the latter's successful title defense against Penta El Zero Miedo as Hart stood by. Nightingale then blindsided Hart heading into their upcoming TBS Championship match at AEW Dynasty.

Before he goes head-to-head with Bryan Danielson this coming Sunday, Will Ospreay will be going one-on-one with Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club teammate Claudio Castagnoli. This will be the first time ever that Castagnoli and Ospreay have encountered one another in the ring.

Speaking of Blackpool Combat Club, another member of the group will be making an appearance on tonight's show, as Jon Moxley has something on his mind to share. Moxley dethroned Tetsuya Naito as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion this past Friday at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Windy City Riot event.

After defeating Anna Jay in singles competition on last week's edition of "Dynamite", Mariah May looks to emerge victorious once again tonight as she collides with Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo and May are no strangers to one another, with tensions between the pair stemming from Purrazzo's ongoing issues with reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Additionally, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland both have something on their minds to share ahead of their title match at Dynasty. FTW Champion HOOK and Chris Jericho are also set to have a conversation with Taz, and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will also be joining forces with The Young Bucks for the first time since the "Dynamite" Big Business special as they face the aforementioned Penta, PAC, and Daniel Garcia.