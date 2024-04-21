AEW Dynasty Live Coverage 4/21 - Bryan Danielson Vs. Will Ospreay, Seven Title Matches And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Dynasty on April 21, 2024, coming to you live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

Bryan Danielson will be going head-to-head with Will Ospreay for the first time ever in a dream match. Not only did Ospreay send a strong message to Danielson on the April 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite", but he defeated his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Claudio Castagnoli this past Wednesday on "Dynamite"

With no shortage of issues between them, Samoa Joe will be defending the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. Although the pair have come face-to-face numerous times over the course of the last several weeks, their most recent encounter came on Wednesday when Strickland called Joe to the ring and they found themselves involved in a major ringside pull apart brawl.

Thunder Rosa defeated Mariah May in a Number One Contenders match on the April 3 edition of "Dynamite" to earn herself a future shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Tonight, she will have her chance to become a two time titleholder as she challenges reigning champion Toni Storm.

New AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned tonight, as FTR collides with The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match for the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament. Although Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated The Infantry and Top Flight in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively and The Young Bucks beat Private Party and Best Friends to secure their spot in tonight's match, tensions between the two teams have grown immensely over the course of the past several weeks given their long history with one another as both allies and foes. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's Elite stablemate Kazuchika Okada will also be in action elsewhere as he defends the Continental Championship against PAC.

After they encountered one another in a Mixed Tag Team Championship match that also involved TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Brody King, Julia Hart will be putting her TBS Championship on the line against Willow Nightingale. Nightingale defeated her friend Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay in a Four-Way Number One Contenders match on the March 27 episode of "Dynamite".

Speaking of Copeland and King, they will be meeting in the ring once again tonight in a trios match as Copeland joins forces with Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe and New Japan Pro-Wrestling STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and King teams up with his House of Black stablemates Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews.

Having a complicated relationship with one another over the past several weeks, HOOK and Chris Jericho met in the ring this past Wednesday with Taz to have a discussion with one another, with the latter looking to become the official mentor of the former. Following a tense exchange of words in which HOOK ultimately declined to accept Jericho's offer of mentorship, Jericho shoved Taz which led to HOOK welcoming Jericho to face him in the ring at any time and any place. In light of such, HOOK will be facing Jericho with his FTW Championship on the line.

Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly have a long history with one another as former teammates in the Undisputed Era during the time they spent in "WWE NXT". Tonight, however, they will be opponents rather than allies as Strong defends his International Championship against O'Reilly.

On the Dynasty pre-show set to begin at 6:30 PM ET, AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are set to put their title on the line against ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions The Bang Bang Scissor Gang in a Winners Take All match. The six men were teammates with one another until the "Dynamite" Big Business special last month when Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn blindsided Antony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy with an attack. Additionally, Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions will be joining forces to take on Katsuyori Shibata and Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta will be squaring off with Matt Sydal.