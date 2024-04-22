Swerve Strickland Pins Samoa Joe, Becomes First Black AEW World Champion At Dynasty

Swerve Strickland made history on Sunday, becoming the first African American AEW World Champion in the company's young history.

Swerve bested Samoa Joe in the main event of AEW Dynasty to win the title, Swerve's first singles title in the company, crushing Joe with a vicious Swerve Stomp to secure the victory. Joe had been AEW World Champion since December 30, when he beat MJF to win the title. A former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Swerve is also a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, as well as holding world titles in MLW, EVOLVE, and CZW.

Swerve debuted in AEW in 2022 where he was quick to pick up tag team gold alongside Keith Lee. After jettisoning Lee and forming Mogul Embassies, Swerve embraced his villainous side, getting into a heated feud with Nick Wayne and a bloody feud with Hangman Page, which led to Swerve's first chance at the AEW Title. Swerve came close to winning the title at AEW Revolution in a three-way dance against Joe and Hangman, but Joe was able to choke out Page and escape with the title.