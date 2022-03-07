Swerve Strickland has officially signed with AEW.

Strickland made his AEW debut during tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He joined Tony Schiavone on the stage to officially sign his contract with the promotion. He cut a short promo and asked the crowd “whose house” it was.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about Swerve Strickland signing with the company.

Khan announced, “It’s official! @swerveconfident is ALL ELITE! #AEWRevolution”

WWE released the former Hit Row member on November 18 as part of their ongoing budget cuts. During his WWE run, Strickland was the NXT North American Champion.

Below is a video of the announcement and Tony Khan’s tweet:

