Swerve Strickland has officially signed with AEW.
Strickland made his AEW debut during tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He joined Tony Schiavone on the stage to officially sign his contract with the promotion. He cut a short promo and asked the crowd “whose house” it was.
AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about Swerve Strickland signing with the company.
Khan announced, “It’s official! @swerveconfident is ALL ELITE! #AEWRevolution”
WWE released the former Hit Row member on November 18 as part of their ongoing budget cuts. During his WWE run, Strickland was the NXT North American Champion.
Below is a video of the announcement and Tony Khan’s tweet:
Welcome to #AEW @swerveconfident Shane Strickland! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/afXZvALATv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
It’s official! @swerveconfident is ALL ELITE!#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/nXOuAXryR1
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]