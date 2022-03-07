Swerve Strickland has officially signed with AEW.

Strickland made his AEW debut during tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He joined Tony Schiavone on the stage to officially sign his contract with the promotion. He cut a short promo and asked the crowd “whose house” it was.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about Swerve Strickland signing with the company.

Khan announced, “It’s official! @swerveconfident is ALL ELITE! #AEWRevolution

WWE released the former Hit Row member on November 18 as part of their ongoing budget cuts. During his WWE run, Strickland was the NXT North American Champion.

Below is a video of the announcement and Tony Khan’s tweet:

