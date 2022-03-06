We noted last month how SW3RVE The Realest (Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) was expected to debut with AEW during the first week of March.

In an update, Fightful reports that the plan remains the same, and SW3RVE The Realest is set to appear at tonight’s AEW Revolution event. However, it remains to be seen exactly what he will be doing on the pay-per-view this evening.

It was previously noted that AEW officials reached out about bringing SW3RVE in shortly after his WWE release. WWE released the former Hit Row leader on November 18 as part of ongoing budget cuts occurring since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

SW3RVE recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily and commented on potential interest in AEW.

“I am interested in every opportunity,” he said. “I am looking at every opportunity individually, not all at one time, but everything individually. Where I am needed, what can I provide, what can also be provided to me, and the big things I want to do. Like I said, I am out here in Hollywood running around, doing a lot of business things. I am about to go to London at the end of the week.

“There’s going to be a lot that’s going to have to combat that and work with it. What can I offer a promotion? Also, what can the promotion allow, for me to take these other ventures and mesh and bring them together? What are my restrictions? I need a lot of freedom when it comes to that.”

There hasn’t been much chatter about SW3RVE The Realest being joined by other Hit Row members Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab in All Elite Wrestling. However, yesterday afternoon, popular AEW tag team The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) was seen taking a photo with two of the Hit Row members.

“Platinum Hit Makers #micdrop,” Caster captioned the photo.

You can see the image below:

