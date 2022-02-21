Sw3rve The Realest (fka WWE’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily about what is next for him in wrestling.

He admitted to looking at each opportunity individually. However, the Hit Row star noted he needs freedom with whatever he agrees to do.

“I am interested in every opportunity,” he said. “I am looking at every opportunity individually, not all at one time, but everything individually. Where I am needed, what can I provide, what can also be provided to me, and the big things I want to do. Like I said, I am out here in Hollywood running around, doing a lot of business things. I am about to go to London at the end of the week.

“There’s going to be a lot that’s going to have to combat that and work with it. What can I offer a promotion? Also what can the promotion allow, for me to take these other ventures and mesh and bring them together? What’s my restrictions? I need a lot of freedom when it comes to that.”

Sw3rve The Realest was released from WWE during a round of budget cuts in November 2021. However, he doesn’t have a desire to return to the company at the moment. Instead, he’s happy exploring what else is out there in wrestling.

“Right now I am content with exploring,” he claimed. “The state that WWE is in right now, I don’t think it needs me. I don’t think what they’re looking for, and what they’re asking for is something that I can provide. Because I am always wanting more. I am always moving on a different pace, I don’t like waiting around too much, I don’t like waiting in line, I don’t like trying to fill one lane that everybody else is already jamming in.

“I am always into creating my own lane and doing something, it’s sometimes the things that I want to venture out and try is going to take risk. There’s a lot of unknown territory that the system is not familiar with, and that’s okay, because it’s their system, it’s still going to be successful with what they do, whether they change or not. They’re still going to make their money.”

Sw3rve The Realest then spoke about an open spot he doesn’t think many wrestlers are seeing. That is something he plans on attacking in the future. He also thinks WWE found that confusing, as they didn’t know how to control it.

“I think there’s a spot open that not a lot of people are seeing right now,” he believes. “And I am willing to take the risk and jump in and take that chance and attack on that. I think when we try to bring that to their attention, it was confusing for them, or it was just something they didn’t know how to control, and tap into. So, with that being said, now is the time for them to do what they do, and me to do what I do.”

