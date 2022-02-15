Sw3rve The Realest (fka WWE NXT’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) was Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman’s guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily today. During his interview, the former WWE Superstar spoke about the recent breaking Cody Rhodes news. The American Nightmare today announced he and Brandi have left AEW, with rumors linking him back to WWE. While Sw3rve was shocked at the timing, he thinks Cody has earned this opportunity.

“I mean we’ve seen it before,” he said on talent returning to WWE. “We’ve seen it before with a Drew McIntyre, we’ve seen it before with a Bobby Lashley too, we’ve seen it with a Jericho many times. We have seen it with a lot of different talents over the years. Is it a shock with the timing? The timing, yes, I think it’s a shock. I thought he’d have had a bigger swan song for AEW, me personally.

“But, I think these past five years I think he’s earned it, me personally, I think he’s earned it. He’s sat out, did what he wanted to do, had a reality show, got on a big game show with a lot of eyes, made his connections, proved the internet wrong. Changed the narrative of him that we’ve seen for years, you know. He’s done a lot, so I think he’s doing what’s best for him, his career, and his family.”

Outside of the breaking Cody Rhodes news, Sw3rve The Realest will be competing for the PROGRESS World Championship at Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo Choose You this Sunday in London. He will face Cara Noir on Sunday, and Sw3rve believes the match will bring a lot of energy.

“Definitely energy. Cara Noir brings a different energy unlike anybody I have seen on the independents or in the wrestling industry, period. I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s very unique and the only person out there like him. Myself, being the realist that I am, coming to the ring, I’ve already brought a different vibe as it was.

“So just imagine these two personalities facing off in front of the PROGRESS fans at the Electric Ballroom. It’s just going to bring an ambiance to the entire venue, the entire building. Before we even lock up, before we start the offense and defense, and state the entanglement in the ring, I think we are already going to have the attention of the fans before then.”

