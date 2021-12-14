Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott was released from WWE on November 18, 2021, along with fellow Hit Row members Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and ‘Top Dolla’ AJ Francis. During the debut episode of his podcast, SwerveCity Podcast, Swerve discussed his initial feelings on his WWE release and acknowledged the fact that there are other opportunities waiting for him outside of WWE.

“At first, when the releases happened, I was upset. It was more of an embarrassment to my family because I felt like, I was like ‘I let them down,’ because I talked up so much about how everything was going to be okay. Everything is going to be, I’m going to exceed the expectations, we’re doing something that’s never been done.” Swerve continued, “It felt like it was like, no, it’s thrown back in my face. But, I looked around, it took me a couple of days, two days. I looked around and got on the phone with my mans (Teasy Scott), talked to my peoples, and we talked about all the possibilities that are out there right now.”

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott won the North American Championship while competing in NXT and held the title for over 100 days. Swerve defended the title successfully against Santos Escobar before losing it minutes later to Carmelo Hayes. Swerve explained how he is grateful for the opportunities that were given to him in WWE.

“I’m still trying to tiptoe back into the family. But once again, I look around, I’m appreciative of all that I, we accomplished, everything that I’ve done in the WWE.”

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott had nothing bad to say about WWE or management and was simply appreciative. Swerve is currently unable to sign with another company due to his 90-day non-compete clause.e.

