Former WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has shared a photo of him and AEW star Malakai Black hanging out together.

Since his WWE release, Scott has been working on bringing back his Swerve City Podcast, which was previously on the WWE Network. AEW star Eddie Kingston and Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) have been announced as the first two guests on the podcast. Earlier this week, Scott shared several videos of him and Kingston hanging out in a studio.

Presently serving his 90-day non compete clause with WWE, Scott was also recently spotted with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Fans on social media believe Scott is bound for AEW.

Scott was among the 18 talents released by WWE on November 18. While other Hit Row members Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis were released on the same day as Scott, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy was let go a few weeks earlier, as part of the November 5 WWE cuts.

It’s been a long time old friend… pic.twitter.com/VLlCKBJy9l — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 3, 2021