On yesterday evening, 18 WWE Superstars were released, including Hit Row Records’ “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Brandy had reportedly recently signed a main roster contract as Hit Row were called up to the SmackDown brand. How Hit Row will be handled on WWE TV going forward is yet to be seen.

The official reason for the releases is “budget cuts” and were announced after WWE’s Q3 earnings call where they reported $43.5 million in net income and $255.8 million in revenue.

Brandy’s fellow Hit Row members took to Twitter to react to the news. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis simply tweeted, “My Queen B [crying face emoji] #HitRow” along with a picture of Brandy.

Swerve Scott shared a picture of he and Brandy along with black heart and raised fist emojis.

Ashante Thee Adonis also tweeted out a simple message of love and support tweeting out, “Love You Bri @BFabwwe.”

Brandy has responded to their tweets with a show of appreciation for their love and support.

You can view Hit Row’s tweets below: