WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent out an email this evening stating that Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released.

The cuts were described as “budgetary.”

Hit Row debuted on the main roster this past October, alongside B-Fab. B-Fab was then released by the company this past November.

More shortly.