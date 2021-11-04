Keith Lee was released by WWE, according to Fightful.

Lee signed with the company in 2018 and joined the NXT brand. During his time with NXT, he won the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship.

He was called up to the main roster in August of 2020, and earned a pinfall victory over Randy Orton in his first pay-per-view match at Payback in September. He was scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this past February, but was pulled from the match. He remained out of action until July. He later revealed that his absence was due to contracting COVID-19, followed by heart inflammation.

Lee returned to RAW in September as “Bearcat” Lee, and defeated Akira Tozawa. He had one more match on RAW, defeating Cedric Alexander on the October 25th episode.

As previously reported Lee’s fiancee, Mia Yim, was also released from the company today.

A total of 18 wrestlers were released today. The company released several main roster stars, including Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and Harry Smith.

The company also released NXT talents Scarlett Boudreaux, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez.