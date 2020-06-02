As previously reported, WWE SmackDown star Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons has been receiving some backlash for praising President Donald Trump on Twitter.

"Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More," Ryker tweeted.

Kevin Owens blasted Ryker for using his catchphrase in the tweet "as all of this is happening."

"The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want," Owens wrote. "I'm not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your s--tty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f--king pathetic. Good night."

Many other wrestlers have also responded to Ryker, including Ryker's Forgotten Sons partner, Steve Cutler.

"Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs. It pains me to see what's going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here," Cutler wrote. "It shouldn't matter your race or however you identify, we are ALL human beings and ALL deserve to be equal. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd"

Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons has not replied to Ryker, although he did tweet regarding the death of George Floyd, writing, "I will never understand, however I Stand. #JusticeforGeorgesFloyd"

