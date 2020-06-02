As previously reported, WWE SmackDown star Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons has been receiving some backlash for praising President Donald Trump on Twitter.

"Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More," Ryker tweeted.

Kevin Owens blasted Ryker for using his catchphrase in the tweet "as all of this is happening."

"The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want," Owens wrote. "I'm not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your s--tty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f--king pathetic. Good night."

Many other wrestlers have also responded to Ryker, including Ryker's Forgotten Sons partner, Steve Cutler.

"Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs. It pains me to see what's going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here," Cutler wrote. "It shouldn't matter your race or however you identify, we are ALL human beings and ALL deserve to be equal. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd"

Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons has not replied to Ryker, although he did tweet regarding the death of George Floyd, writing, "I will never understand, however I Stand. #JusticeforGeorgesFloyd"

Other stars like Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Hangman Page, Sami Zayn, Austin Aries, Batista and others have also responded, you can check out the tweets below:

Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs. It pains me to see what's going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here. — Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) June 2, 2020

It shouldn't matter your race or however you identify, we are ALL human beings and ALL deserve to be equal. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) June 2, 2020

I'm thankful you posted this because I'm now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt. https://t.co/O4xm5L3Rpl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2020

I get you're a "bad guy" on tv. And I'm HOPING that's all this is. Even then, that ain't it. But if this is actually your true thoughts - I'll be really sad, man. ?? https://t.co/9unml5rsiY — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2020

I'll pass. I don't let ignorant motherf--kers get in my pocket. https://t.co/sYyiMYtHeR — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2020

politely — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 2, 2020

$30+ million in settlements to families who's children were sexually abused by this monster says differently. — Bull James (@RealBullJames) June 2, 2020

Someone is gonna take a nice s--t in your gear bag.... — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 2, 2020

The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I'm not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your s--tty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f--king pathetic.



Good night. https://t.co/d34xdOXZr6 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 2, 2020

Lay off the Red Kool Aid dude, that s--t's bad for your health. No, the Blue Kool Aid isn't any better. Fake colors are fake colors. pic.twitter.com/6dVHFvWqt8 — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) June 2, 2020

This braindead milkshake of a tweet reads like you shook your phone and words just fell out randomly. — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) June 2, 2020