B-Fab was recently involved in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest where she talked about dream Hit Row feuds. She discussed things that she wanted the group to do. This included a feud with The Bloodline and a WarGames match in NXT.

“I would have liked to see us eventually end up in a feud with The Bloodline,” B-Fab admitted. “That was my ultimate thing to be in a feud with them. I would have loved it if they added Naomi to Bloodline. Then we could have done a lot of four-on-four stuff, intergender matches. We could have done tons of things.

“I also would have loved for us to be able to fully finish our storyline in NXT with Legado ending in WarGames. That would have been amazing too,” she said. “Because it would have been four on four with the first intergender WarGames being me and Elektra Lopez in there as well. That would have been amazing.”

B-Fab then talked about how things went for Hit Row on the main roster. She believes that there is a disconnect between NXT and the two top shows. B-Fab claimed the problem can harm the talent.

“I feel like that goes along with the disconnect from NXT and the main roster,” she said. “If you’re paying attention to NXT all the time like all of our fans were. They saw how we impacted and the feel of us as a unit. They got to see us every week and they knew how we worked together and how we gelled and they loved to see that. Maybe the main roster didn’t see everything that we did. They only saw a few things that we did maybe.

“But I feel like the disconnect is always there though as far as NXT and the main roster. They just don’t really know what’s going on in NXT to fully understand an act when it goes to the main roster. So sometimes it ends up falling apart because of that sheer disconnect,” she reflected. “If you’d have seen us in NXT, you would have known 1000% that we are perfectly fine as a whole unit.”

