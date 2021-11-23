Hit Row Records’ Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott recently caught up with Busted Open Radio to speak about their release from WWE. The three men were all let go shortly after B-Fab was also cut from the roster.

Top Dolla revealed that the group all know that they are talented workers. He also pointed out that Hall Of Famers have reached out to them questioning WWE’s decision.

“To be honest, we know we are talented. We know that us being released is just a child of circumstance. There’s not really much more that we could have done to prove that we belong,” he said. “When I get released and WWE Hall Of Famers are the first people to reach out to me to say, ‘man, I don’t know what they’re doing.’ Then I know that I did something right.”

Top Dolla then went on to talk about the creative process of WWE and discussed what Hit Row had to deal with when being called up. He admitted they had been praised for their work ethic and commitment, which was then followed by being cut.

“Craziest part of the creative process with us is that when we got called up to SmackDown, they said, ‘we want you to write promos for The Usos, The New Day, The Viking Raiders, the women’s division for Briana and an introductory promo. The introductory promo that we did on SmackDown with our debut was the promo that we wrote that night when we wrote all five of those promos. But I bring it up because, it was two o’clock in the morning and we are writing these promos,” he said. “We record us saying the promos so we can send it to them. So that they can see what we are going to say and how we are going to say it. Because it sometimes… you see something on paper that doesn’t translate the same way. You can’t comprehend from the paper how it’s going to come off.

“So we sent them the videos of us doing the promos so they can see it,” Top Dolla said. They were like, ‘wow, we love the work ethic. Nobody does anything like this, nobody dedicates themselves to do things like this.’ Then like, it’s all for naught, so it’s just wild to me.”

