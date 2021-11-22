Hit Row Records were a part of the most recent round of cuts by WWE, with Top Dolla, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis all being released.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, more details regarding their release were revealed, noting it caught people by surprise. Dave Meltzer revealed that on Thursday they were told that they had been booked for SmackDown, Survivor Series, and Raw. However, they then got told they were off the shows. Following that they were put back on before then being released, all on the same day.

Bryan Alvarez noted that prior to their release, WWE actually had big plans for Hit Row on SmackDown. Although Dave Meltzer mentioned their first feud would have been with Jinder Mahal.

Meltzer also noted that the reports of backstage heat for Top Dolla are true. He reiterated that he rubbed people the wrong way and that ended up leading to them all being released as Vince McMahon viewed Top Dolla as the star of the group.

B-Fab was the first to be released from the company after being called up with the other members during the WWE Draft. However, the three men were then let go by WWE shortly after. Even though WWE had begun airing segments for the feud with Mahal.