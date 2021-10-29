During NXT 2.0’s Halloween Havoc on Tuesday, Solo Sikoa made his highly anticipated debut with the company, and he has received plenty of feedback from fans since that point.

The new wrestler appeared during a segment between Grayson Waller and LA Knight and he immediately dropped Waller as he then launched him out of the ring, while Knight backed away and left Sikoa alone.

Following the show, a lot of fans were talking about his appearance, and Sikoa has taken to Twitter to reflect that, making it clear he “rocks alone” and the fact everybody is still talking about him is proof of why. He also claimed he doesn’t need anybody and never did, which could be a nod to the fact he is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Everyone talking about me already since Tuesday. Whether it’s good or bad.That’s why i rock alone.I don’t need anyone.I never did. — Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) October 29, 2021

Following his first appearance, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions did take to social media themselves to acknowledge their sibling and his work, making a clear Bloodline tease.