Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut on last night’s Halloween Havoc special during a segment with hosts LA Knight and Grayson Waller.

Sikoa dropped Waller and had a staredown with Knight, who headed out of the ring before things got physical.

Signing with WWE a part of the August Performance Center class, Sikoa (aka Joseph “Sefa” Fatu) is the younger brother of WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and younger son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

After his debut, Jey and Jimmy Uso posted a blood drop emoji, or a Bloodline tease, for their younger brother. Obviously, Sikoa will be in NXT for some time, but a move to his family’s group would be a natural fit.

Sikoa previously began training at his father’s KnokX Pro Wrestling promotion in California back in 2018.