Solo Sikoa has arrived in WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special saw Sikoa make his debut during a segment with hosts LA Knight and Grayson Waller. The segment saw Sikoa take out Waller, and then staredown Knight to give him second thoughts. Knight made his exit without getting physical.

Sikoa is the younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and the younger son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Signed by WWE as a part of the August Performance Center Class and previously known as Joseph “Sefa” Fatu, Sikoa previously began training at his father’s KnokX Pro Wrestling promotion in California back in 2018. He has worked for multiple indie promotions, and used “The Problem” as his nickname before signing with WWE. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound wrestler also played college football.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc debut segment ended with Solo standing tall as fans chanted “Uso!” from the crowd.

Stay tuned for more on Sikoa. Below are a few shots from tonight’s show, along with video: