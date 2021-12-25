AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker was in attendance for the 2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames where her boyfriend, Adam Cole, was involved in the Team Ciampa vs. Undisputed Era WarGmes bout.

In fact, Baker became an Internet meme after WWE production crew cut to her shocked reaction when Tommaso Ciampa dropped Cole from the top of the WarGames cage through a table. Baker was also acknowledged as Cole’s girlfriend by Mauro Ranallo on commentary.

According to several reports, the replay of the 2019 WarGames on Peacock no longer includes the close-up shot of Baker, and instead cuts to a longer shot of the carnage inside the ring. A fan on social media pointed out the same, tagging Baker to his post. As seen in the screengrab below, Baker took a jab at WWE with her response.

That’s okay. They took me out, I took their BAY BAY 😘

It should be noted that by November of 2019, Baker was already one of the mainstays of the AEW roster, and was just visiting the WarGames event to watch Cole in action. She was also caught on camera sitting next to Stephanie McMahon at the NXT Takeover: XXV event in June 2019.