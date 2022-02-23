Former WWE Superstar SW3RVE The Realest (Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) is reportedly headed to AEW.

There have been rumors on Swerve and AEW, and the company having strong interest in the former WWE NXT North American Champion, but now Fightful Select reports that Swerve is expected to begin with AEW during the first week of March.

It was noted that AEW officials reached out to see about bringing Swerve in shortly after his WWE release. WWE released the former Hit Row leader on November 18, along with other budget cuts.

AEW reportedly sees Swerve as a potential crossover star. There have been numerous AEW stars discussed for potential WarnerMedia shows over the last year or so, but nothing is official as of now.

As seen below, Swerve responded to the AEW report with a “winking face” emoji.

Swerve recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily and commented on potential interest in AEW.

“I am interested in every opportunity,” he said. “I am looking at every opportunity individually, not all at one time, but everything individually. Where I am needed, what can I provide, what can also be provided to me, and the big things I want to do. Like I said, I am out here in Hollywood running around, doing a lot of business things. I am about to go to London at the end of the week.

“There’s going to be a lot that’s going to have to combat that and work with it. What can I offer a promotion? Also what can the promotion allow, for me to take these other ventures and mesh and bring them together? What’s my restrictions? I need a lot of freedom when it comes to that.”

Since leaving WWE and becoming a free agent this month, Serve has booked dates with top indies and GCW coming up. He made his NJPW debut against Jay White at the NJPW Strong Rivals tapings on February 17, and then took a loss to PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir this past Sunday at PROGRESS Chapter 129. Word is that Swerve does not have a contract with NJPW.

ROH reportedly has interest in booking Swerve for their reboot after early April, but that likely will not happen now that he is headed to AEW.

There’s no word on exactly when Swerve will make his AEW debut, but the Revolution pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 in Orlando.

Stay tuned for more on Swerve’s future with AEW.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]