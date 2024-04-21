AEW Dynasty Championship Match No Longer Listed On Major Betting Site

With the legalization of sports betting, professional wrestling has gotten into the game in some markets, leading to major betting sites detailing the odds for PPV events. In the case of AEW Dynasty, this could be spoiling a major change to tonight's PPV.

Advertisement

BetOnline's betting odds for AEW Dynasty do not include the AEW TBS Championship Match between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale. While it is possible this is simply an error in transcription, every other main card match is listed in the betting odds, whether the match is a title match or not. The pre-show matches are not listed. Hart's House of Black teammates are listed for their trios match, so it doesn't appear to be an issue with House of Black. There is no word on any kind of injury to either Hart or Nightingale.

Both women aren't just fighting for Hart's title, they're also fighting to face Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing in May, where the former IWGP Women's Champion is seemingly set to make her AEW in-ring debut. Hart has been TBS Champion since November 18, when she defeated Kris Statlander to win the title.

Advertisement