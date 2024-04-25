Will Ospreay To Face Roderick Strong For AEW International Title At Double Or Nothing

AEW's Homecoming special on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida featured a Casino Gauntlet match to determine AEW International Champion Roderick Strong's opponent at Double or Nothing. Will Ospreay, fresh of a dream match victory over Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty, outlasted seven other men to get the victory and the title shot. Not everyone needed to be eliminated during the match, only one man needed to take a pinfall or submit for the other to win.

Advertisement

Bullet Club Gold's Jay White started off the match against Dante Martin. Penta was the next entrant and was followed by Kyle O'Reilly, who lost his shot at the International Championship when he fought his former friend at Dynasty. Ospreay was the next entrant, and the ring emptied as he came in. White was one of the first men to go after Ospreay, and got him backed in to the corner before the men began trading chops back and forth. Lance Archer was the next to enter, and got two tables out from underneath the ring during a picture-in-picture break. Komander entered the match next, and reversed a powerbomb attempt from Archer on the ring apron, and sent Archer through the tables. Jay Lethal's entrance followed the spot.

Advertisement

Komander broke up an arm bar that O'Reilly had on Ospreay with a Shooting Star Press and attempted to pin O'Reilly, but Ospreay capitalized and hit Komander with the Hidden Blade and pinned him for the victory. Following the match, Strong and the Undisputed Kingdom, with the returned Adam Cole in their midst, came out to the ring to stare down Ospreay. The two will face off at Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 26.