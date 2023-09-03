Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk's Firing On AEW Collision, Feared For His Life At All In

Following the announcement that CM Punk has been fired from AEW, the company's General Manager, CEO, and Co-Owner Tony Khan addressed both the live crowd and the home television audience before "AEW Collision" on Saturday and said he feared for his life as a backstage situation unfolded involving Punk at All In. Khan appeared in a video statement to the television audience prior to the show going on the air, addressing the situation.

In the video, Khan said the decision was one of the most difficult in his professional career. He confirmed Punk's firing was a result of the backstage incident that allegedly turned violent involving Jack Perry at AEW's All In pay-per-view in London last Sunday.

"I've been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years. I've been producing them on this network for nearly four years," Khan said. "Never in all that time have I ever felt, until last Sunday, that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show. I don't think anybody should feel that way at work. I don't think the people I work with should feel that way and I had to make a very difficult choice today."

Khan said the incident was investigated by a disciplinary committee within AEW, as well as an outside legal council that came to a mutual decision that led to Punk's firing. Khan apologized to the fans and anyone else upset about Punk's departure. Video posted to Twitter also shows Khan addressing the live crowd to loud boos and chants.