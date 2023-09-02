'Neutral Source' Reportedly Provides New Details On CM Punk/Jack Perry Incident At AEW All In

The ongoing backstage drama at AEW reared its ugly head again last weekend, with the well-documented physical backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry overshadowing the biggest show in the company's four-year history.

During a match on the pre-show for Sunday's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, Perry took an apparent shot at Punk, referring to real glass and saying, "Cry me a river" into a camera in reference to a past backstage disagreement between him and Punk.

There have been varying reports about the nature of the backstage incident before All In, with the latest recount of the fight via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and a "neutral source" creating more questions. According to the report, Punk approached Perry backstage at Wembley Stadium and went "nose-to-nose with him aggressively." Perry claimed his on-air comment was an attempt to garner heat for his new heel persona. Punk allegedly reacted by shoving Perry, before the former punched and choked the now-former FTW Champion in front of company president Tony Khan. Once things were broken up, Punk allegedly "lunged" at Khan before telling the AEW boss he would be quitting the company. Samoa Joe calmed the situation and his match with Punk in front of more than 81,000 paying fans went ahead without issue.

Punk and Perry are both suspended for the altercation. Neither is expected to compete at this Sunday's All Out pay-per-view at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with Khan expected to give an update on the situation prior to the show.

This is not the first time Punk has been in hot water during his tenure in AEW, with the infamous "Brawl Out" incident last year involving Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks leading to all four men being stripped of their championships and pulled from AEW programming.