Backstage Details On CM Punk/Jack Perry Clash Involving Glass Spot On AEW Collision

Further complicating the matter is Punk's rejection of the spot, something that was initially said to be backed by those within AEW, but, according to Alvarez, was a thing that Perry had already sought, and obtained, approval for days prior.

"The thing from the 'Jungle Boy' side was that he asked and got the spot approved on 'Dynamite,"' Alvarez said. "And they said, 'Yeah, you can do it.' He wanted to do an injury angle because he was going to be gone. I think it was something involving HOOK. And he was told, 'You can do the spot. Go rent the car. Get the car to 'Collision.' We'll do the pretape for everything. And away you go.' So he was given permission to do it by AEW ... and he, I don't know if he rented the car, I don't know what the situation was ... but he goes to the show, and then CM Punk told him, 'No.'

"Whatever CM Punk's [issue was], his idea was behind it ... 'We just don't want blood. We just don't want whatever,'" Alvarez continued. "The issue from the 'Jungle Boy' side was the belief that, 'I got this okay'd. It was cleared with the company. And then this guy didn't let me do it.' He felt, 'He's not letting me do it 'cause I'm friends with The Young Bucks.' That was in his mind, apparently. And that was the feeling from his side. Punk wasn't letting him do it because he didn't like 'Jungle Boy' because he was friends with the Bucks."

