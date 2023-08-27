AEW All In 2023 Live Coverage 8/27: MJF Vs. Adam Cole For AEW World Championship

AEW presents All In 2023 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Nine matches are scheduled for the main card, including MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole in the main event. MJF and Cole will also be in action on the All In 2023 pre-show, challenging Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Announced All In 2023 card

* MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

* CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the "Real World Championship"

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women's World Championship

* Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

* FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) for the AEW World Championship

* House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) (c) vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) for the AEW World Trios Championship

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Coffin match

* Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Santana, and Ortiz vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Stadium Stampede match

* The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

* Pre-show: Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

* Pre-show: Jack Perry (c) vs. HOOK for the FTW Championship

Our live coverage will begin at 12 p.m. EST for the Zero Hour pre-show.