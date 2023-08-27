CM Punk Reportedly Had 'Physical Confrontation' With Jack Perry Before AEW All In Match

CM Punk has reportedly had another physical confrontation in AEW.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported via Twitter/X that Punk and Jack Perry had a physical confrontation that also involved yelling right before Punk went through the curtain for his opening match at AEW All In. Perry would have been coming to the back after he lost the FTW Championship to HOOK on the pre-show.

Additionally, PWInsider Elite is reporting there was an altercation involving Perry and Punk with several sources claiming Punk "went after" or even "hit" Perry, although stories are varying at this point.

Notably, Perry made a comment during his All In bout that the vehicle involved. He stated, "It's real glass, cry me a river." This was seemingly a dig at a reported confrontation Perry and Punk previously had at an "AEW Collision" taping this summer over Perry wanting to use real glass in a backstage segment. According to Fightful's initial report in August, Perry was upset that the glass part was nixed after Punk spoke out against it.

It's been well-documented that Punk has asserted himself as the leader of the "Collision" brand with a majority of the roster being talent that he supposedly wanted on the show. He's largely been kept away from "AEW Dynamite" following his infamous locker room brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following All Out 2022.

