What We Know About The AEW All Out Brawl And Fallout

With All Out 2022 in the books, all that was left was to answer the questions of the wrestling community via the post-show media scrum. Kicking off the scrum was Tony Khan and the newly crowned AEW World Champion, a bloodied and tired CM Punk. However, before Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman could even ask a question, Punk had an inquiry of his own for the room. He asked by a show of hands who "fancied themselves a journalist" and if Nick was friends with Scott Colton AKA Colt Cabana. Even though Nick said that he and Cabana didn't see eye-to-eye, Punk proceeded to critique wrestling journalists who helped perpetuate a rumor that he'd gotten Cabana removed from AEW television. He quickly summarized his experiences with Colt, even tossing out the fact that Cabana shares a bank account with his mother. He actively denied any role in getting Cabana nixed from weekly AEW television, even going as far as to say "I have f*** all to do with that."

Punk took his rant a step further and put much of the blame on the company's EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He noted that they likely organized the rumors against him as some form of hit job and criticized their management skills. As an additional cherry on the awkward sundae, he went right for Hangman Page's throat by calling him an "empty headed dumb f***." This seemed to be in regards to Hangman's promo back in May where he "went out on national television and f***ing [went] into business for himself." Punk went onto say that "If you have a f***ing problem with me, take it up with me. Let's f***ing go!" Little did Punk know just how badly those very words would end up haunting him just a short while later.