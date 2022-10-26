CM Punk's Dog Injured And More On AEW All Out Fallout - Exclusive

Following the report that The Elite may be returning to All Elite Wrestling "imminently," Wrestling Inc. reached out to CM Punk's camp for a response, and received one.

We've been told that AEW has not reached out to Punk since the incident following the All Out media scrum, in which Punk and his friend and trainer, Ace Steel, reportedly got into a backstage brawl with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Sources indicate that after the brawl, Punk was asked to stay quiet, and agreed to do so. From the perspective of Punk's camp, the scrum itself — which became the talk of the wrestling world due to Punk's comments on Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Elite — didn't seem like a big deal, and only escalated once Punk's locker room door was "kicked in" and accidentally hit Punk's dog, Larry, in the face. At a pre-scheduled veterinarian appointment a few days later, Punk was informed that two of Larry's teeth had been knocked loose and had to be removed.