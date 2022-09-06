Backstage Updates On Reported Altercation After AEW All Out

Less than 24 hours after news of a backstage altercation following AEW's All Out pay-per-view, more details are being reported about what happened behind the scenes involving some of the company's biggest stars.

PWInsider reports Kenny Omega along with Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks (all three hold the title of Executive Vice President in AEW) confronted newly crowned two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk in his locker room, not long after Punk publicly lashed out at the EVPs, "Hangman" Adam Page, Colt Cabana and others during his portion of the post-show media scrum.

The altercation primarily involved Punk and the Bucks, with Omega not getting physically involved with Punk, according to PWInsider. According to the Wrestling Observer, it was Punk who allegedly threw the first punch, directing it at Matt Jackson.

Punk's trainer Ace Steel also reportedly got involved in the altercation. Multiple accounts state that Steel threw a chair that struck Nick Jackson in the eye. The Observer's report added that Steel also allegedly bit Omega and pulled his hair.