Backstage Update On Rift Between Eddie Kingston And Sammy Guevara In AEW

Sometimes Eddie Kingston does more than just address his enemies.

Fightful Select is reporting that the backstage altercation that led to Eddie Kingston's suspension started with an unaired promo cut by Sammy Guevara. While initial reports suggested that Kingston had taken exception to Guevara calling him a "fat piece of s***," Fightful indicated that it wasn't the comment, so much as Guevara's behavior in the months leading up to the comment, as well as the way Guevara carried himself after the comment, that primarily led to Kingston's anger.

According to Fightful, Kingston had asked to work with Guevara, despite the fact that Guevara had been deemed 'difficult' in his programs with Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Sonjay Dutt. Kingston took umbrage at the fact that, despite there being numerous limitations on what Kingston could bring up about Guevara in regards to his personal life, Guevara not only took the very personal shot, but when confronted about it afterwards, Guevara reportedly just smiled in Kingston's face, which led to Kingston pie-facing Guevara. Guevara then complained about Kingston getting physical, and Kingston was suspended for two weeks. The promo itself, meanwhile, was edited out of "AEW Rampage."

When asked for comment by Fightful, Kingston reportedly refused to confirm this version of events, but simply stated, "I was wrong. That is all."

Fightful notes that Kingston was supposed to beat Guevara at All Out, but there is no word on plans for the match currently. The news comes on the heels of Tony Khan holding a talent meeting before last night's "AEW Dynamite" in which he tried to repair rumored tensions in the locker room.