Backstage Update On Who Spoke And What Was Said During AEW Talent Meeting

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling held a talent meeting ahead of Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. Now, a new report is revealing some of what went down and what was discussed.

According to Fightful Select, sources say that Tony Khan was present at the meeting, even being, "fired up" for it. The meeting took place sometime between 3 and 4 PM Eastern, around 4 to 5 hours before "Dynamite" went on the air. It was also reported that several talents were called into the tapings today who were not booked to appear on any of AEW's shows, including "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation."

As for what the meeting covered, some of the smaller topics included working as a team, the lines of communication, and who talent could talk to. However, Fightful was told that one of the more notable things covered was deeper concerns with communication issues. After rumors spread of Khan being hard to reach and having a lack of access to him. Khan addressed how much access the talent has to him. Kenny Omega, who recently returned to in-ring action, and The Young Bucks also chimed in, saying their doors are always open, and that if anyone has any concerns, they can always approach them.

Wednesday's talent meeting followed recent reports of backstage unrest in AEW. Tony Khan explained earlier in the day that there was unresolved tension between CM Punk and "Hangman" Adam Page, which led to Punk going off script on last Wednesday's "Dynamite." He called out Page during an in-ring promo and then said it was "coward sh*t" when Page didn't answer his public challenge.