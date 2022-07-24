As reported earlier today, Jonathan Gresham has asked for his immediate release from AEW/ROH due to a lack of communication with the company prior to Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor PPV event on Saturday. Not only did he ask f0r his release, but he also reportedly cussed out AEW/ROH President Tony Khan. Well, not too long after all that on Gresham came out, a lot more information has come out regarding communication and AEW.

There seems to be a lot of lack of communication between talent relations and talent that we've heard from. We've had stories of Gresham, Marko, Cage, Janela and others not being able to get answers or responses — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 24, 2022

As seen above, according to Sean Ross Sapp of “Fightful.com”, recently released superstars Marko Stunt and Joey Janela also haven’t been able to receive definitive answers from AEW management. It was reported that FTW Champion Brian Cage hadn’t received many responses either when he was absent from television for months. Cage, who just won a match with stablemates Kaun and Toa Liona at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor, hasn’t had a match in AEW since the October 6, 2021 edition of “Rampage” where he lost a FTW Championship Street Fight to the current champion, Ricky Starks.

Not only has Fightful reported that AEW Management is miscommunicating with their talent, but Sean Ross Sapp also tweeted that Tony Khan is no longer a part of AEW’s Talent Relations Department. Ross mentioned that he would follow up on how their department has changed. As the previously mentioned report states, Gresham claims he’s done with wrestling for the foreseeable future after this month. The former ROH World Champion had only wrestled a handful of matches since Tony Khan bought out Ring of Honor, most notably, defending his title against Dalton Castle, and even turning his back on former friend Lee Moriarty, joining Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun, Tully Blanchard Enterprises, now known as The Embassy, in the process.

Other talents that have voiced issues and concerns alongside Jonathan Gresham include Lio Rush, Hikaru Shida, Chavo Guerrero Jr, Big Swole, and MJF. However, whether or not MJF’s issues are a work or a shoot is unknown.

